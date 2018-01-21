Flames' T.J. Brodie: Set for step up in second half

Brodie sniped the Flames' only goal in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Jets on Saturday night.

Brodie's production has been soft in the first half, but part of that may be attributed to getting used to a new defense partner in Travis Hamonic. Brodie has two 40-plus point campaigns in his last three seasons and could hit that point again if he turns up the proverbial jets a little.

