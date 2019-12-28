Flames' T.J. Brodie: Sets up pair of goals

Brodie registered two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 5-1 win over the Oilers.

Brodie's 11-game point drought came to an end in the contest. The blueliner had the secondary assist on tallies by Sena Monahan and Elias Lindholm in the second period. Brodie has struggled this season, with only 12 points in 35 contests. The 29-year-old has added 35 shots, 48 blocked shots and 20 PIM.