Flames' T.J. Brodie: Sets up two goals
Brodie distributed two assists for the second consecutive game in Saturday's overtime win over the Blackhawks.
Brodie is now up to 24 points in 52 games as he continues to play an important role on Calgary's blueline. While his playmaking ability has come to the forefront of late, Brodie has fired 14 shots on goal in his last four games and is getting more engaged offensively. There have been some cold stretches this season, but Brodie's heavy workload and offensive awareness make him a fairly trustworthy fantasy rearguard.
