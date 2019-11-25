Flames' T.J. Brodie: Slated to return Monday
Brodie (undisclosed) paired with Mark Giordano during morning skate, implying he'll be activated from IR for Monday's game against the Penguins, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
After collapsing on the ice during practice Nov. 14, Dr. Ian Auld relayed that it was more likely due to a fainting episode than a medical issue in the brain. The 29-year-old has been held out since then, but it appears he's received clearance to get back into the lineup. Brodie will look to build on the eight points he's recorded over the first 21 contests.
