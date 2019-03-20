Flames' T.J. Brodie: Snaps drought with helper

Brodie picked up an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Brodie's helper put an end to a run of 11 straight pointless games for the blueliner. He's up to 32 points in 72 games, reaching that mark in one less contest than last season. Brodie is a fairly consistent 30-point defender, having reached that mark in six consecutive seasons.

