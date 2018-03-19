Flames' T.J. Brodie: Spectating Monday

Brodie (upper body) will miss Monday's road tilt against the Coyotes, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Brodie was forced out of Sunday's contest against Vegas after being on the receiving end of a big hit. According to Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan, Brodie is being evaluated Monday so there isn't any word on whether or not he'll be ready for Wednesday's game against the Ducks. With Brodie out, the recently recalled Rasmus Andersson will step into the Calgary lineup.