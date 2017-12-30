Flames' T.J. Brodie: Struggling to find scoresheet

Brodie has collected just a single assist through his past 12 games after failing to register a point during Friday's 2-1 loss to Anaheim.

While this stretch is concerning for Brodie's outlook, it's important to note that Calgary has only scored 26 goals (2.17 per contest) during that 12-game span, so it's been a team-wide offensive drought. However, with just 54 shots, 10 PIM, eight hits, 58 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating for the campaign, Brodie's peripheral contributions hardly tilt the fantasy scales. Unless the scoring numbers improve in short order, the 27-year-old defenseman's value is in danger of plummeting even further.