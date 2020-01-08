Flames' T.J. Brodie: Supplies assist Tuesday

Brodie notched an assist in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Brodie had the secondary helper on Elias Lindholm's first goal of the game, scored just 14 ticks into the second period. The 29-year-old blueliner may be emerging from his cold play -- he's grabbed four assists in his last five outings. Brodie has 14 points through 39 contests this season.