Brodie notched an assist in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Stars in Game 6.

Brodie finished the playoffs with a goal, three assists and 20 blocked shots in 10 games. The 30-year-old defenseman had his lowest scoring output since 2013 with 19 points in 64 regular-season games this year. He is a pending unrestricted free agent, one of five Flames blueliners in that situation ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.