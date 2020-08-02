Brodie recorded a shorthanded assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Jets in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Brodie set Tobias Rieder on a breakaway for the Flames' go-ahead goal in the second period. The 2019-20 regular season was a tough one for Brodie, who had just 19 points in 64 appearances -- it was the first time the defenseman missed the 20-point mark since the lockout-shortened 2013 campaign. The 30-year-old blueliner will likely form the top pairing with Mark Giordano during the playoffs.