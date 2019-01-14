Flames' T.J. Brodie: Surging in January
Brodie went plus-5 with a pair of assists in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Coyotes.
Both apples from Brodie took place at even strength. Ironically, the Flames didn't record a single power-play goal, but Arizona's lone tally courtesy of Jordan Oesterle was a man-advantage marker. There are far more consistent offensive contributors than Brodie, but he's turned up the heat in January with two goals and four helpers between seven games. In other words, 30 percent of his season total has come this month.
