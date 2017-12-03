Flames' T.J. Brodie: Tacks on two assists

Brodie racked up a pair of helpers in Saturday's loss to Edmonton.

Brodie had gone six straight games without a point, so this was certainly a welcoming sign for fantasy goers. The 27-year-old saw a season-low 19:24 of ice time in the loss, collecting one of his helpers with the man advantage. He's having a decent season overall with 16 points through 26 contests, so look for this multi-point output to re-ignite his offense and get him back on track.