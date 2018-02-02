Flames' T.J. Brodie: Tallies two assists
Brodie picked up two helpers in a 7-4 loss to the Lightning on Thursday.
Points have been hard to come by for Brodie recently. In his last 24 games before this outing, the 27-year-old had only four points. One two-point game isn't enough to prove that he's ready to turn it around.
