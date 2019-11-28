Flames' T.J. Brodie: Two-point night in Buffalo
Brodie scored his first goal of the season and added an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sabres.
In his second game back in the lineup, Brodie opened the scoring late in the first period when his point shot trickled through Linus Ullmark, then he helped set up Elias Lindholm for the winner in OT. Brodie seems to be OK after his five-game IR stint due to an as-yet undetermined cause, and on the year the veteran blueliner has 10 points in 23 games.
