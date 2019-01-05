Flames' T.J. Brodie: Two points in last three games
Brodie scored the game-winning goal on Saturday in a 3-2 overtime victory over the Flyers.
His production has declined over the years, but Brodie remains a dangerous offensive player on the back end. His 16 points in 43 games are not fantasy worthy in some formats, but with two goals in his last three games, Brodie could be a productive addition for some.
More News
-
Flames' T.J. Brodie: Nothing to show for in loss•
-
Flames' T.J. Brodie: Pair of points in blowout road win•
-
Flames' T.J. Brodie: Efficient performance Wednesday•
-
Flames' T.J. Brodie: Draws into special contest in China•
-
Flames' T.J. Brodie: Will reunite with Giordano•
-
Flames' T.J. Brodie: Dealing with concussion•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...