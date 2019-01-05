Flames' T.J. Brodie: Two points in last three games

Brodie scored the game-winning goal on Saturday in a 3-2 overtime victory over the Flyers.

His production has declined over the years, but Brodie remains a dangerous offensive player on the back end. His 16 points in 43 games are not fantasy worthy in some formats, but with two goals in his last three games, Brodie could be a productive addition for some.

