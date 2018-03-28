Flames' T.J. Brodie: Unlikely to play again this season

Flames coach Glen Gulutzan is pessimistic about the chances of Brodie (upper body) returning this season, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

It's probably safe to cut bait on Brodie with consideration to this latest news. Assuming this is the last we'll see of the playmaking defenseman, four goals and 28 assists -- including 11 power-play points -- through 73 games will stand as his final output for the 2017-18 campaign. He's done enough to warrant consideration as a middle-round pick in most fantasy drafts, but it'll be interesting to see if his injury requires further medical attention over the summer.