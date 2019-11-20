Flames' T.J. Brodie: Will miss matchup with Blues

Brodie (undisclosed) won't travel with the team to St. Louis on Thursday, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Despite the team leaving on a four-game road trip, Brodie has only been ruled out for the first contest versus the Blues. In 21 appearances this year, the Ontario native notched eight helpers, 22 shots and 29 blocks, but is still looking for his first goal of the year. An injury to Travis Hamonic (lower body) will force the Flames to utilize Brandon Davidson and Oliver Kylington on the third pairing.