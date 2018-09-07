Flames' T.J. Brodie: Will reunite with Giordano
New Flames head coach Bill Peters confirmed Brodie will move to the right side of Giordano to open the season, Kristen Anderson of The Calgary Sun reports.
Brodie played some of his best hockey when paired up with Giordano, but has struggled when separated from him the past two seasons. The 28-year-old defender has posted 68 points and a minus-32 rating in the past two seasons, compared to 86 points and a plus-19 rating in the two seasons he was paired with Giordano. If Peters keeps the pairing together through next season, expect Brodie's point total to trend upwards.
