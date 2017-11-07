Glass cleared waivers and was assigned to AHL Stockton on Tuesday, Kristen Odland of the Calgary Sun reports.

Considering he has no points in seven games this season, it's not particularly shocking that Glass was left unclaimed off waivers. The career journeyman will likely only see a recall in the wake of an injury to one of Calgary's core, but even then he'll hold the most minimal fantasy value.

