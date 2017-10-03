Play

Glass signed a one-year, $650,000 contract with the Flames on Tuesday.

The signing of Glass provides good bottom-six depth for Calgary and he will be a welcome addition to its checking line this season. In the fantasy realm, however, this move means very little, as the veteran journeyman's career high in scoring came back in 2011 when he posted a mere 16 points.

