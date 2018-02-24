Flames' Tanner Glass: Moves to NHL
Glass was recalled from AHL Stockton on Saturday, Aaron Vickers of NHL.com reports.
In Glass' prime years, he was a must-have for fantasy owners involved in leagues with a heavy emphasis on scoring hits. The Regina native recording four 200-plus hit campaigns is Exhibit A to that point, but he's been held without a point through seven NHL games this season to remain a one-dimensional forward option. You can ignore Glass, as he's a fragile fantasy commodity at best.
