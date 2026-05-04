Stockselius agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Calgary on Monday.

Stockselius made the jump to the professional ranks this season, logging 16 regular-season games for Djurgardens IF of the SHL, though he produced just one helper. The 18-year-old center was significantly more productive with the club's junior team, notching 16 points in 11 games. While Stockselius could come over for training camp ahead of the 2026-27 campaign, but it's likely he'll be loaned back to Djurgardens unless he really impresses in camp.