Flames' Tobias Rieder: Ascends to top level
The Flames recalled Rieder from AHL Stockton on Wednesday, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Rieder was sent down to the minors Tuesday and was immediately recalled to add depth during the team's four-game road trip starting Thursday against the Blues. The 2011 fourth-round pick is expected to stick in the bottom six where he's posted a goal and no assists over 17 NHL games.
