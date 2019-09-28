Rieder is expected to sign a one-year, two-way deal with the Flames, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Rieder originally signed a professional tryout agreement with Calgary on Sep. 4. It seemed that the 26-year-old was destined to head overseas after not receiving a qualifying offer from Edmonton this offseason, but now it appears Rieder will stay in the NHL with the Flames.