Flames' Tobias Rieder: Expected to sign two-way deal
Rieder is expected to sign a one-year, two-way deal with the Flames, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Rieder originally signed a professional tryout agreement with Calgary on Sep. 4. It seemed that the 26-year-old was destined to head overseas after not receiving a qualifying offer from Edmonton this offseason, but now it appears Rieder will stay in the NHL with the Flames.
