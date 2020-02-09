Flames' Tobias Rieder: Fills empty net
Rieder potted an empty-net goal in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.
Rieder snapped a 13-game drought with the late tally in Saturday's contest. The German's poor play recently has led interim head coach Geoff Ward to sit him on occasion. For the season, Rieder has eight points, 59 shots and a minus-10 rating in 43 games -- he has yet to contribute enough to earn fantasy attention.
