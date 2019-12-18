Rieder picked up an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Penguins.

Rieder found Johnny Gaudreau for the opening tally, an unusual combination on the scoresheet. Rieder was used as a center in Tuesday's game, with Sam Bennett and Michael Frolik on his wings. The German won 2 of 6 faceoffs. It's unclear how long he'll remain in that role, especially with Sam Bennett (upper body) back in the lineup. Rieder has six points in 27 contests this year, with five of them coming in seven December games.