Rieder potted a goal on three shots, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Rieder has doubled his goal total over the last two games -- he now has four tallies and nine points through 44 appearances. The fourth-liner's penalty-killing abilities usually keeps him in interim head coach Geoff Ward's lineup, but Rieder doesn't typically produce enough offense to make an impact in fantasy.