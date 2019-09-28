As expected, Rieder signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Flames on Saturday, Darren Haynes of The Athletic reports.

Rieder was attending Calgary's camp on a professional tryout agreement and evidently did enough to secure a one-year deal with the club. The 26-year-old German, who notched 11 assists in 67 games with the Oilers last campaign, will compete with a handful of other skaters for playing time in the Flames' bottom six this season.