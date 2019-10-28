Rieder was placed on waivers by the Flames on Monday, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.

Rieder -- who served as a healthy scratch in four games this season -- figures to drop down to AHL Stockton, assuming he clears. With the extra roster spot, the Flames could give Byron Froese or Dillon Dube a look, who have scored eight and seven points, respectively, in the minors.

