Flames' Tobias Rieder: Lands on waivers
Rieder was placed on waivers by the Flames on Monday, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.
Rieder -- who served as a healthy scratch in four games this season -- figures to drop down to AHL Stockton, assuming he clears. With the extra roster spot, the Flames could give Byron Froese or Dillon Dube a look, who have scored eight and seven points, respectively, in the minors.
