Rieder recorded an assist in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Bruins.

Rieder set up the second of Mikael Backlund's first-period tallies in this contest. The German winger has three points in his last six games. He's up to 10 points, 66 shots and a minus-10 rating through 48 appearances, almost exclusively in a bottom-six role.

