Rieder scored a shorthanded goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Jets in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Rieder got loose on a breakaway after a pass from T.J. Brodie, and the German winger had no trouble converting past Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck. The goal made it 2-1, and it stood as the game-winner. Rieder had only four goals on 77 shots in 55 games during the regular season -- he is mostly used in a defensive, fourth-line role when he plays.