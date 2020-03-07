Play

Rieder has no points in his last seven games.

In that span, Rieder has managed 13 shots, six blocked shots and a minus-2 rating. The German winger remains at 10 points to go with 77 shots and a minus-12 rating through 55 appearances this year. He's mostly used on the Flames' fourth line -- Rieder isn't typically going to make waves from a fantasy perspective.

More News
Our Latest Stories