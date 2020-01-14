Play

Rieder has no points in his last eight appearances.

Rieder was seeing more time after he initially moved to the fourth-line center role, but he's skated under 10 minutes in three of his last eight games. The German has also served as a healthy scratch twice in that span. With just seven points and a minus-9 rating through 37 contests this season, fantasy owners likely haven't noticed Rieder's recent struggles.

