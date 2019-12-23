Rieder notched an assist in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Stars.

After barely making an impact in the first months of the campaign, Rieder has a goal and five helpers through nine games in December. He had just a single goal through his first 20 appearances with the Flames. Rieder shouldn't be counted on to produce offense consistently in the long-term, but he's thrived in a larger role under interim head coach Geoff Ward.