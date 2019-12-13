Flames' Tobias Rieder: Records assist
Rieder produced an assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
Rieder's recent spike in production continued with the lone helper on Michael Frolik's go-ahead goal, which was part of the Flames' burst of three scores in 2:30 early in the third period. Rieder has a goal and three helpers over his last five games. The German remains in a fourth-line role, but interim head coach Geoff Ward has shown a willingness to spread the minutes around the lineup, Darren Haynes of The Athletic reports. Rieder skated a season-high 15:38 in Tuesday's game against the Coyotes. While he's hot, he could make for a solid value pick in DFS formats.
