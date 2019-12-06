Rieder netted a shorthanded goal in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Sabres.

With Johnny Gaudreau in the sin bin on a hooking minor, Derek Ryan sprung Rieder for the Flames' go-ahead goal. It hasn't been an easy year for the German, who has just two goals and 28 shots in 21 contests. He should continue to play in a bottom-six role while occasionally serving as a healthy scratch.