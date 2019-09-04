Rieder secured a professional tryout agreement from the Flames on Wednesday.

In 67 appearances for the Oilers last season, Rieder failed to put the puck into the net despite registering 92 shots on net. With Edmonton opting not to give the winger a qualifying off at the end of the year, he was likely facing the prospect of heading overseas to continue his career before landing a PTO. A spot on the 23-man roster in Calgary is far from guaranteed, especially considering the club also invited Devante Smith-Pelly and Zac Rinaldo to camp.