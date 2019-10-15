Flames' Tobias Rieder: Slow start with new team
Rieder has a minus-4 rating in five appearances with the Flames.
Rieder was able to turn a PTO into a contract through his strong training camp performance, but he's been quiet since then. The German forward was limited to 11 assists in 67 games with the Oilers last season.
More News
-
Flames' Tobias Rieder: Inks two-way deal•
-
Flames' Tobias Rieder: Expected to sign two-way deal•
-
Flames' Tobias Rieder: Signs tryout agreement•
-
Tobias Rieder: Won't receive qualifying offer•
-
Oilers' Tobias Rieder: Still cold in February•
-
Oilers' Tobias Rieder: Goalless since returning to lineup•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.