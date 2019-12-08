Rieder managed an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Kings.

Rieder had the secondary assist on Zac Rinaldo's game-tying goal in the second period, the first tally from the Flames' fourth line all season. Rieder has points in consecutive games and three points overall through 23 contests. The German has added 30 shots on goal and a minus-8 rating -- those numbers aren't worthy of much attention in fantasy.