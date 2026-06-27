Flames' Tobias Trejbal: First goalie taken in 2026

Trejbal was the 42nd overall pick by Calgary in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

In what is a down year for goaltenders, Trejbal was very clearly one of the best of the bunch. He arrived in North America this past season and dominated for Youngstown, going 30-9-3 with a league-leading 2.12 GAA and .916 save percentage. Trejbal was named USHL Goaltender of the Year for his efforts. At 6-foot-4, Trejbal has the ideal size all NHL clubs are looking for in their netminders these days. Oddly enough, Trejbal is taking the same path as 2023 Utah second-rounder Michael Hrabal, joining the USHL directly from his native Czechia before heading off to the University of Massachusetts.