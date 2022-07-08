Ronni was selected 59th overall by the Flames in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Scouts have had an extremely difficult time deciphering what type of player Ronni would be at the NHL level. He was a big scorer in the Finnish Jr. league and has played well in the past for his native country in international tournaments, but his game lacks pace and there are concerns he simply isn't skilled enough to overcome that. Ronni is a big body (6-foot-2), so it's not totally out of the question he could eventually settle in as a depth checking option that could provide some secondary offense to a club. Your typical "draft-and-stash" prospect, Ronni should have a full-time role in Finland's top Liiga league this coming year.