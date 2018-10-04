Flames' Travis Hamonic: Absent from practice
Hamonic missed practice Thursday and could be sidelined against the Canucks on Saturday, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Hamonic missed some time during Wednesday's matchup with Vancouver after dropping the gloves against Erik Gudbranson. Until the club can determine the severity and nature of the defenseman's injury, he should probably be considered questionable (at best) for Saturday's tilt.
