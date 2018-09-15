Flames' Travis Hamonic: Active for first preseason contest
Hamonic (concussion) played in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Bruins in China, the Associated Press reports.
Hamonic missed the final four games of the 2017-18 campaign due to a concussion, but that's clearly no longer an issue. The 28-year-old defender likely won't put up many points this season, but he should average over 20 minutes of ice time per contest, and will remain a key member of the Flames' penalty-killing unit.
More News
-
Flames' Travis Hamonic: Revealed to be suffering from concussion•
-
Flames' Travis Hamonic: Out of action Thursday•
-
Flames' Travis Hamonic: Potential participant Thursday•
-
Flames' Travis Hamonic: Sporting non-contact sweater•
-
Flames' Travis Hamonic: Not playing against Coyotes•
-
Flames' Travis Hamonic: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...