Hamonic (concussion) played in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Bruins in China, the Associated Press reports.

Hamonic missed the final four games of the 2017-18 campaign due to a concussion, but that's clearly no longer an issue. The 28-year-old defender likely won't put up many points this season, but he should average over 20 minutes of ice time per contest, and will remain a key member of the Flames' penalty-killing unit.