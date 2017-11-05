Flames' Travis Hamonic: Added to injured list

Hamonic (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Sunday.

The first-year Flame was forced to make an early exit from Saturday's practice, though his addition to IR was retroactive to Nov. 2, indicating that he suffered the injury during the team's 2-1 victory over Pittsburgh. Hamonic won't be eligible to return until Thursday against Detroit and signs are pointing to Matt Bartkowski entering the lineup for Sunday's matchup with New Jersey.