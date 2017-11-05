Flames' Travis Hamonic: Added to injured list
Hamonic (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Sunday.
The first-year Flame was forced to make an early exit from Saturday's practice, though his addition to IR was retroactive to Nov. 2, indicating that he suffered the injury during the team's 2-1 victory over Pittsburgh. Hamonic won't be eligible to return until Thursday against Detroit and signs are pointing to Matt Bartkowski entering the lineup for Sunday's matchup with New Jersey.
More News
-
Flames' Travis Hamonic: Comes up lame in practice•
-
Flames' Travis Hamonic: Scores first goal with Calgary•
-
Flames' Travis Hamonic: Packs cowboy hat and heads west•
-
Islanders' Travis Hamonic: Named NHL Foundation Player Award winner•
-
Islanders' Travis Hamonic: Could be dealt•
-
Islanders' Travis Hamonic: Tore ligaments in fight•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...