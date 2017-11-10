Flames' Travis Hamonic: Aiming for Monday return
Hamonic (undisclosed) is targeting Monday's matchup with St. Louis for his return from injury, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Hamonic has missed the Flames' previous three outings as he continues to recover from his undisclosed ailment. With the 27-year-old sidelined, Rasmus Andersson made his 2017-18 season debut and could continue to fill in Monday if Hamonic is unavailable.
