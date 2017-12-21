Hamonic (lower body) won't play Friday night against the Canadiens, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

It's usually an ominous sign when a player like Hamonic gets ruled out a day in advance, but he wasn't on injured reserve as of Thursday afternoon. Hamonic, who's added a mere five points in 32 games, will now have all the way until Dec. 28 to prepare for the next contest.