Hamonic (lower body) won't play Friday night against the Canadiens, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

It's usually an ominous sign when a player like Hamonic gets ruled out a day in advance, but he wasn't on injured reserve as of Thursday afternoon. Hamonic, who's added a mere five points in 32 games, will now have all the way until Dec. 28 to prepare for the next contest.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories