Flames' Travis Hamonic: Assists in consecutive games
Hamonic produced an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Senators.
Hamonic has an assist in each of the last two games. The defenseman is up to 10 points, 94 blocked shots, 75 shots on net and a plus-2 rating in 44 outings. He's not one to produce much offense, but he could attract some attention as a roster-filler in DFS after the Flames complete their bye week.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.