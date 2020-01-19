Hamonic produced an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Senators.

Hamonic has an assist in each of the last two games. The defenseman is up to 10 points, 94 blocked shots, 75 shots on net and a plus-2 rating in 44 outings. He's not one to produce much offense, but he could attract some attention as a roster-filler in DFS after the Flames complete their bye week.