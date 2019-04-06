Flames' Travis Hamonic: Back in action
Hamonic (rest) will return to the lineup Saturday against Edmonton, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Hamonic was rested Monday against LA and Wednesday against the Ducks, but he'll use Saturday's contest as an opportunity for a final tune-up. The 28-year-old will return to his usual role skating on Calgary's second pairing against the Oilers.
