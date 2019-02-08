Flames' Travis Hamonic: Back in action
Hamonic (lower body) took part in line rushes during pregame warmups, indicating he'll return to action Thursday against the Sharks, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Hamonic's return will undoubtedly improve Calgary's defensive prowess, but it won't impact many fantasy lineups, as he's only notched 12 points in 42 appearances this campaign. The former Islander is expected to skate with Noah Hanifin on the Flames' second pairing against San Jose.
