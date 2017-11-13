Flames' Travis Hamonic: Back in lineup Monday

Hamonic (undisclosed) will suit up against the Blues on Monday.

Hamonic's return to the lineup ends a three-game absence due to his undisclosed ailment. While the blueliner eats up big minutes (20:30 of ice time per game), he has tallied a mere two points in 13 outings this season. The Manitoba native's value is further capped by his lack of power-play time, instead focusing on the penalty kill. Once officially taken off injured reserve, the Flames will need to reassign a player to the minors, with Rasmus Andersson or Matt Bartkowski the leading candidates.